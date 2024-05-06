Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

GNRC opened at $133.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Generac by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 165.6% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

