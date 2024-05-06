Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

Get Marcus alerts:

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a report released on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE MCS opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Marcus has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $377.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $15,410,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 564,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

