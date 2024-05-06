Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

HSIC opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

