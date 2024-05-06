Equities Analysts Set Expectations for i-80 Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IAU)

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for i-80 Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$35.18 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 118.73%.

Shares of TSE IAU opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.56 and a 1-year high of C$3.57. The firm has a market cap of C$532.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director John A. Begeman sold 25,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$43,750.00. In other i-80 Gold news, Director John A. Begeman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00. Also, Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$55,916.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $136,866. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

