Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Essent Group Stock Performance
Shares of ESNT opened at $54.54 on Monday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.
Essent Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.
Essent Group Company Profile
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.
