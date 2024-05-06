Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ESNT opened at $54.54 on Monday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

