Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.96.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $59.97 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 431,993 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

