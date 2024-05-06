Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. City State Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.33 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

