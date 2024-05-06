Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 101.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 220,763 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

