Federal Signal Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a report released on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Federal Signal by 74.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Federal Signal by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

