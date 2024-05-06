Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:FENC)

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.45. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $207,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $207,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,093 shares of company stock worth $1,984,921 in the last ninety days. 11.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,604,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

