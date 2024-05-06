FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIGS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,334 shares of company stock valued at $285,986 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FIGS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 76.1% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.04 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $856.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

