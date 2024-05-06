Financial Review: CaliberCos (CWD) & Its Rivals

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 81 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CaliberCos to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million -$12.70 million -1.32 CaliberCos Competitors $1.43 billion $3.68 million 54.16

CaliberCos’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CaliberCos and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos Competitors 256 1222 1177 34 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 15.08%. Given CaliberCos’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -13.97% -17.17% -3.96% CaliberCos Competitors -137.57% 0.57% 1.08%

Summary

CaliberCos peers beat CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

