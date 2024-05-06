Firestone Capital Management Sells 123 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 118,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 32,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $190.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

