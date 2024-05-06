First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 22nd

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $292.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

