First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 623.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $92.01 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

