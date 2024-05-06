First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,002,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,585,000 after purchasing an additional 220,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.