First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.