First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,512,000 after buying an additional 253,771 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $104.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

