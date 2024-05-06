First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 63.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,354,000 after buying an additional 679,582 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,762,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $116.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

