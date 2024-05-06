First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,040,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $469.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.73 and a 200-day moving average of $418.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $471.53. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $2,853,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $24,268,969. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

