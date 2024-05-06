First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Entergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $108.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

