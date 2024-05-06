First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

