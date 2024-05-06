First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNFree Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

