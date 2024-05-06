First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 255 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEI stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.