First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,651 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 391,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 304,155 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,133,000 after buying an additional 166,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $97.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.