First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 392 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BP by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BP opened at $38.70 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

