First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $484,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

