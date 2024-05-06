First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $474,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,591,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,469.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 214,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

