First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $452,000 Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

Read Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.