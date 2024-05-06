First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 554 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,384,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,048,000 after buying an additional 116,458 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

