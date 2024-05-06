First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $255.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.53. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

