Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $179.20 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

