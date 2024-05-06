Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $20.94 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,508 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

