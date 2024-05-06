Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.12 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.