Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FND opened at $113.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

