FormFactor, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. FormFactor has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,580 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $15,484,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

