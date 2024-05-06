FormFactor, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FORM)

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

FORM stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. FormFactor has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after buying an additional 131,282 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,580 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

