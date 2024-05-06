Fortis Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

