Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.

FRSH stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $15,405,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

