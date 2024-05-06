Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird cut Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Freshworks Trading Down 4.4 %

Freshworks stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Freshworks has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock worth $9,408,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,490,000 after buying an additional 1,285,713 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

