FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Utilities Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CU. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.29.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$30.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.79.

Insider Activity at Canadian Utilities

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. 37.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

