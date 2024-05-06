FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cencora, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:COR)

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.51. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cencora Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $223.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora has a one year low of $163.37 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.36.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.