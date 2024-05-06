FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $132.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.