FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Issued By Roth Capital

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ADS-TEC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.
NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $11.48.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
