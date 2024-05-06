FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Issued By Roth Capital

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ADS-TEC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC ( NASDAQ:ADSE Free Report ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.