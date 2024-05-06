FY2024 Earnings Forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

