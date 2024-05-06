FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Raised by Analyst

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Axos Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

