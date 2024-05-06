FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Increased by Analyst

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.94). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.94) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on Canfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.17.

TSE:CFP opened at C$14.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.41 and a 1-year high of C$23.99.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

