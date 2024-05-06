FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Raised by Analyst

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%.
Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.65. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.48.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
