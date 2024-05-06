FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Raised by Analyst

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFX. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.65. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.48.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.