FY2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Lowered by National Bank Financial

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.
CGI Group Stock Performance
