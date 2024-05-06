FY2024 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.94. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.51 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $153.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $162.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,701.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

