FY2024 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Boosted by Analyst

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $6.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.75. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $148.43 on Monday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $108.58 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ICF International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 63.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.38%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

